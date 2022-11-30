BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back visited the Bullard Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday to commend them for their service and commitment to the community.

Fire Chief Peter Riley said it has been a pleasure to serve with the department.

“We live here in the community,” Riley said. “It’s a pleasure to give back. These are our friends, our family, our neighbors. Our department is small but the community is growing rapidly.”

He said the department covers about 95 square miles in two counties, and the department is expected to hit about 1,000 calls for the year.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.