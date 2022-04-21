CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK recognized the Camp County Sheriff’s Office for its service to the community.

Sheriff John Cortelyou explained that up until a few years ago, the CCSO was a part-time department and has since grown to full-time with 41 people.

“We now have two people on at night which was something we did not have for a very long time,” said Cortelyou.

In addition to hiring more people, Cortelyou explained that the CCSO will be expanding the Camp County Jail. They will be using the money they got from COVID relief to help expand the jail by about 14 beds.

“The team demonstrates their ability and desire to keep our citizens safe in Camp County.” Sheriff John Cortelyou

“We’ve had a difficult time during the pandemic of trying to quarantine people as they came into the jail,” Cortelyou added. “We haven’t made arrests that we probably should have made because we have not been able to house them.”

Cortelyou said that he is very proud of the team he has.

“We’ve got a heck of a team,” Cortelyou said. “While we’ve had some turnover, we’ve been very lucky that we have a full crew again.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.