KETK GIVES BACK: Celebrating the 100th segment with Alto Police & Fire Departments

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – KETK News celebrated the 100th segment of KETK Gives Back with both of the Alto Police and Fire Departments on Wednesday.

Officer Hughes with Alto PD said that they “have a great group of guy working for us now. We got 24-hour shift, so everyone is there making contacts.”

Fire Chief Terry Black remembered back to the tornados that destroyed much of the town two years ago and said that practically everyone’s home have been repaired.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed both departments a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to four different groups of East Texas first responders this year.

This is sponsored content.