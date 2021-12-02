KETK gives back: Chandler Police Department

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News recognized the Chandler Police Department on East Texas Live.

Chief Kalon Rollins said that his team provides great services and great patrols and has stepped up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued the upward trend.

As the holiday season comes around, Rollins said that they ask that the community be mindful of ordering online.

“Be very careful of the websites that you order from, we ask our neighbors to watch out for their neighbors when packages are dropped off,” Rollins said. “And when you go out shopping keep your stuff covered and lock your doors and keep your car safe.”

Rollins added that they have a very family-oriented police department and city government. He also added that the city is growing and that they are hiring if anyone is looking for a place to work.

The Chandler Police Department appreciates the community and all of the departments in East Texas

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.