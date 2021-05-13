KETK GIVES BACK: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was honored by KETK News on Wednesday for the consistent dedication they give to all the residents of East Texas’ largest county.

Sheriff Brent Dickson, who is in the first year of his term, said that they are working with other agencies in the area, including the Jacksonville Police Department, to build a special task force that investigates major felony crimes.

Before Dickson ran as a Republican to fill the seat of retiring sheriff James Campbell, he had long talks with his father, Jimmy Dickson, the sheriff of Cherokee County from 1989 to 1993.

“I was running around here (sheriff’s office headquarters) as a kid in this office and in the squad room,” Dickson said of growing up as the sheriff’s kid.

Dickson’s father taught him it was honorable to serve the community.

“I grew up wanting to make a difference,” Dickson said.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the entire department a free lunch to show their gratitude.

This is sponsored content.