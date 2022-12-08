LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — KETK Gives Back visited CHRISTUS EMS in Longview on Thursday to thank them for their service to the community.

Shawn Salter, Chief Administrative Officer, said he enjoys the people and the culture of CHRISTUS EMS.

“We are very blessed to have some great men and women who commit themselves to something really trying to help the public and help other individuals,” said Salter.

He added that their mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

“Through EMS we’re able to basically make contact with people at the worst of their times and try to help them navigate whatever challenges they’re experiencing,” Salter said.

CHRISTUS EMS is a 501cs and provides emergency medical services in nine counties throughout northeast Texas. They have 300 associates between ground ambulance operations and flight for life operations.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.