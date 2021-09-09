KETK GIVES BACK: Coffee City Police Department

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Coffee City Police Department for their continued service to their Coffee City community.

Coffee City Chief of Police J. Portillo said that the Coffee City Police Department currently has a waiting list and believes that it is due to the cohesiveness that the department has with the mayor, the city council and the community. “It just breeds a positive environment that officers like to work in,” said Portillo.

Chief Portillo said that they are now on 24 hour coverage and are looking to do more so that they can improve more services to the community.

“Businesses can stay open longer, the community can be safe… and they don’t have to go in when the sun goes down,” said Portillo.

Mayor Frank Serrato said that it has been a goal of theirs to get 24 hour coverage and thankfully Chief Portillo was able to get that for them.

“We try to stick together, we have the same mindset, we’re out here for the community, for the city, for the citizens to keep them safe and bring businesses here. As long as we have the same mindset we’ll have the heart of Coffee City,” said Serrato.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.