CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Crockett Fire Department for their commitment to helping their community.

“I’m very proud of them. They go above and beyond with anything I could ask of them. They are always willing to come help the community.” Jason Frizzell, Crockett Fire Chief

Frizzell also spoke about the sacrifice that Crockett firefighters make to assist others.

“They go above and beyond as far as they miss a lot of family time and a lot of personal stuff,” he said.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the entire department a free lunch to show their appreciation.