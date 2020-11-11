KETK Gives Back: Easton Volunteer Fire Department

EASTON, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK News recognized all the small-town, volunteer fire departments and specifically highlighted the Easton Fire Department.

Easton is a community of roughly 500 people and only has eight volunteer firefighters.

They give up their time with their families and events and get up in the middle of the night, early morning. Just any time to go serve in their community and help serve other departments also. Assistant Chief Kellams

As part of KETK Gives Back, one East Texas group of first responders will receive a donation. The Henderson Police Department has now been entered to receive a $5,000 award.

This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

