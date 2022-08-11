EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Edgewood Police Department for helping the community during our KETK Gives Back segment on Thursday.

When asked how proud he was of his department, Chief David Hammonds said, “I’m really proud of them. I’m fortunate there is four of us. All of us have got at least an advanced certificate in law enforcement and three of of us have higher than that.”

Hammonds describes his department as community orientated.

“There are times we have to put our hands on somebody and take them to them to jail, but we try to do it in a community service atmosphere,” Hammonds said.

Hammonds reminded residents to pay close attention to school zones and remember and texting or talking on your phone is a violation of the law. “In the past week or so, I’ve worked three wrecks, and the cause of those wrecks have been people texting on talking on the phone,” said Hammond.

Edgewood ISD goes back to school Aug. 17 and Hammond wants parents to take their time and be safe when driving their kids to school.