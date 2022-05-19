FLINT, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, KETK recognized the Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department for the service they provide to their community.

“The men and women of this fire department are amazing. We provide service to the Flint-Gresham community on a 24/7 basis, 365. We can’t do it without all the paid and volunteer staff we’ve got at this department,” said Lt. Hunter Rath.

The Flint-Gresham VFD is one of the many departments across East Texas that is made up of a majority of volunteers, with 12 paid firemen on a 24-hour rotation and 20 volunteers. Rath said that becoming a volunteer requires no prior experience and that the department will provide all of the training necessary.

“All you have to do is show up and have a sense of service to your community,” he said.

Rath explained that the department responds whenever they are called in, and they show up when anyone is in need of assistance.

“Unfortunately we tend to have to see people on their worst days, but we’re there to try to make sure their worst day turns out better,” he added.

Finally, Rath added his thoughts on activities that visitors to the community can spend their time with on any given day.

“There’s a lot of great businesses in the Flint-Gresham area, we have a lot of churches in our area that you can visit. We’ve got great restaurants in the area,” he said.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snacks to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.