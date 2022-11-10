MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back stopped by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to thank them and other local law enforcement.

Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones said he enjoys helping citizens.

“The favorite part here is the citizens to serve a great community we have here in Mount Vernon,” said Jones.

He also shared some advice for people who want to get a job in law enforcement.

“The biggest part of it is just to make sure it’s a job that you’re called to (and) not that you just think it’s fun to do,” said Jones.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.