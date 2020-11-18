KETK Gives Back: Frankston Volunteer Fire Department

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK News recognized all the small-town, Frankston Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Doug Hicks said that he is very proud of his co-workers dedication to their community and sacrificing time with their families.

Hicks also said that one of his favorite parts of the job is speaking with children at local schools for Fire Prevention Week.

As part of KETK Gives Back, one East Texas group of first responders will receive a donation. The Henderson Police Department has now been entered to receive a $5,000 award.

This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

