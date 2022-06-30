GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Gladewater Fire Department for helping the community during our KETK Gives Back segment on Thursday.

Gladewater Fire Chief Michael Simmons said he is proud of the other firefighters and proud to wear the uniform.

“The fire service is a unique career path. When you go into it you’re surrendering into a life of service and serving your citizens,” Simmons said.

The summer season can be difficult for first responders too.

“I’m very proud of the men and women that do this job. It’s a challenging job, especially this time in the summer in the heat, the toll it takes on your body. I’m very proud to serve along these men here,” Simmons said.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snacks to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.