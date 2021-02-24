KETK GIVES BACK: Grand Saline First Responders

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK honored the Grand Saline Police and Fire Departments on Wednesday for their combined support of the small, local community.

Public Safety Director Jeremy Barker said that he was extremely proud of his teams for how they responded with the winter storm last week.

They answered to a high number of welfare checks, cars sliding off the road, and helping deliver food for those that could not make it out on their own.

Mayor Jeremy Gunnels said that the close-knit feel that the community has with the departments plays a big part in helping them be run.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the entire department a free lunch to show their gratitude.

They will be making four donations this year to local fire and police departments that KETK features.

This is sponsored content.