GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Grapeland Police Department in our segment of KETK Gives Back for their hard work and dedication to the community.

Grapeland Police Chief Richard Lewis said he is proud of the members of the department.

“Every day I wake up and I look forward to coming to work to just help them, train them and they can also show their appreciation by helping and training me. In this line of business and in this line of work, you’re always learning every day, if you’re not learning in this job then you’re not doing your job,” said Lewis.

Lewis said that the department currently operates on a 24/7 basis with 5 officers, and they usually have one or two units on at a time.

He said that they have help from the Harris County, Crockett Police Department and he and the sergeant are on call 24-hours. They rotate because officer safety is paramount.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.