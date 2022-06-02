LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – KETK visited the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to give back to local first responders.

Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said he is grateful for his team.

“I’m not only proud of the men and women who are here but also the ones that are in the building behind us and those that are on patrol. We couldn’t do what we do without the commitment of all these people to serve our community,” said Cerliano.

Officials also reminded parents to be cautious this summer.

“Check the back seat. Make sure that you have the kids who are with you out of the car. Unfortunately, every summer we hear about children who are left in the car and have a bad outcome,” said Cerliano.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.