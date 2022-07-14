GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, KETK recognized the Gun Barrel City Police Department during our KETK Gives Back segment for the service they provide to their Henderson County community.

Sgt. Connie Pena said that the department is currently undergoing a “total rehaul,” with two brand new officers being sworn in Thursday afternoon.

“We’re adding to our personnel, we’re implementing new policies and procedures,” Pena said. “The department is getting better, hand-over-fist better, than what it’s ever been before, and I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”

With an extremely unique name as Gun Barrel City, many are likely curious as to how the city came to name it as such. Sgt. Pena said that the city was named after Gun Barrel Lane, now known as SH 198, which is known for being “straight as a gun barrel.”

KETK’s Carson Vickroy explained how the nearby Cedar Creek Lake was part of the reason the city became incorporated as it has attracted many visitors.

“It was so that we could sell alcohol,” Pena laughed. “It adds to the lake atmosphere.”

Of the upcoming city events, Pena said that the city is hosting its “July Fest” on July 30, which will be complete with 70s, 80s and 90s music.

“Our normal population rests around 6,500 and then on the weekends we get about 20,000 people trafficking through here staying at some of their lake houses,” Pena explained. “We get quite a few vacationers here.”

Pena said that most of the crime that they see in the city is vehicle break-ins. She explained that many people don’t lock their cars, which makes them easy targets for burglars that “go around, jiggling door handles.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.