HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back went to the Hallsville Police Department on Thursday to honor them for their bravery and service to the community.

Chief of Police Wesley Freeman said his department is a six-person team.

“We all work good together as a group, days and nights. Everybody’s willing to step in, pitch in and help,” Freeman said. “We’re lucky to have a good community where we, not like some of the bigger cities, we don’t have very much crime. It’s a low rate, and we’re appreciate of that.”

Freeman is Hallsville native who graduated in 1979 and grew up in the town.

“I know a lot of people in the community now,” Freeman said. “I’ve only been their chief for almost six years now, but I know a lot of the folks coming in and that makes a good working relationship with the community also.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.