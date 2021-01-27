KETK GIVES BACK: Hawkins Police Department

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK honored the Hawkins Police Department for their service in protecting their community.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the entire department a free lunch to show their gratitude.

Chief Manfred Gillow, a German native who immigrated to America back in 2001, said that the mission of the department is “to serve and protect.” He wants residents to know that they are there to help.

He also said that the crime rate in the city went down in 2020 and “that when you have law and order, you have freedom.”

