KETK GIVES BACK: Hawkins Volunteer Fire Department

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK recognized the Hawkins Volunteer Fire Department for dedicating their time free of charge to serving the Hawkins community.

Bucky Elkins, Interim Chief, joined Hawkins Volunteer FD in 1972 said many of the crew have been there for 30+ years.

“For myself, when I was young and still living with my parents, part of our house burned and the man on the fire department then I got to know him and that’s where I got started at,” Elkins said.

Elkins said that, to serve the community, you must understand it and it must be in your heart.

“There are times that you can’t save anything, but what you can, that’s just what you can do,” Elkins said.

The Hawkins Volunteer Fire Department thanks the community for their support and everything that they do to help and keep the city safe.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.