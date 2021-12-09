KETK GIVES BACK: Henderson County Sheriff’s Department

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, KETK recognized the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and its service to the Henderson County community.

KETK’s Perry Elyaderani talked with Sheriff Botie Hillhouse about the day-to-day life of himself and his employees. Hillhouse said that his staff are dedicated to keeping the community safe, whether it be through patrolling the streets, staying on call for dispatch or the jailers keeping the inmates safe. He also took the opportunity to express his appreciation and gratitude for his staff at the office.

“Just the men and women that serve here… I’d put them up against any agency in this nation. They truly love what they do and, a lot of times, they’re in front of me and I don’t have to ask them to do anything. When the call comes in, they know how to handle it and they get out there and get it done.” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse

Hillhouse also gave some tips on things to look out for during the holiday season.

“Unfortunately, this time of year… We here at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, we see our thefts go up,” he said. “People stealing packages, people stealing vehicles, people stealing all kinds of things. So just try to lock your things up, keep everything secure as possible, and if you need us, give us a call.”

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.