HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK recognized the Henderson Police Department for the service they provide to their community.

“We’re very blessed to be living in this community, to have a community that is very supportive of us,” Chief Chad Taylor said. “These guys and girls love working here and we love taking care of our community.”

Taylor highlighted the fact that the The East Texas 100 Club is holding their second annual sporting clays tournament at Prairie Creek in Gladewater on May 21. The East Texas 100 Club is a non-profit community-based organization that gives help to injured officers and the families of fallen officers.

In Henderson, Taylor said the department is upgrading most of their technology.

“We’ve got a new management program that’s being brought in to help officers with their report writing and to help us keep up with our equipment, that sort of thing,” Taylor said.

There are also exciting opportunities to join the team– HPD is currently looking for a school resource officer, a patrol officer and a detective.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.