KETK GIVES BACK: Honoring the American Red Cross in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK Gives Back on Friday paid tribute to the East Texas office of the American Red Cross.

Based in Tyler, this office serves more than 810,000 people in Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.

“You know, these folks (office employees and volunteers) respond 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, holidays,” Tammy Prater, the executive director told KETK News. “They are here for this community and for our neighbors and communities surrounding us.”

Besides responding to natural disasters, the Red Cross also helps people whose homes are damaged or destroyed by fire.

“Every single week and almost every day we are responding to a home fire somewhere in East Texas,” Prater said.

The Red Cross helps people recover.

“It is a loss and it is incredibly difficult for families to deal with and cope with,” Prater said. “And our volunteers are out there and help families begin their recovery.”

Those who want to know more about the East Texas office, including ways to contribute or volunteer, can click here.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided a free lunch for everyone at American Red Cross office to show its gratitude. Peters also is giving four donations this year to first responders.