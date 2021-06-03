KETK GIVES BACK: Honoring the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office

CANTON, Texas (KETK) — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office was honored by KETK News on Thursday for its service.

“Words can describe how proud I am of these people right here (the men and women who serve in the department) and those who serve who are not here,” Sheriff Steve Hendrix said.

“Team work is the big thing,” Hendrix said in complimenting the department employees. “Everybody here is willing to help each other out. We are like a big family. We all work together.”

The sheriff said they also work to create an excellent relationship with those in the community. “We do our best to keep them informed,” he said. “We try to attend all of the community events we can to be visible and approachable to the public.”

He said the department appreciates the support and cooperation it receives from county residents.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the entire department a free lunch to show its gratitude. Peters also is giving four donations this year to first responders.