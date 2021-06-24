KETK GIVES BACK: Honoring UT Health East Texas EMS dispatch center

TYLER, TEXAS (KETK) — The employees of the UT Health East Texas EMS dispatch center were honored by KETK News on Thursday for serving their community.

Dispatchers are part of the UT Health East Texas emergency response team that includes more than 50 ambulances, three helicopters and emergency response that teams provide rapid access to care.

UT Health East Texas EMS Dispatch Center is one of nine centers in Texas to be recognized as an Accredited Center of Excellence by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch.

Besides directing first responders to the scene, dispatchers can tell people how to administer CPR or stop bleeding until emergency responders arrive, Britany Lowdermilk, one of the dispatchers, said.

This past year, dispatch center employees often went beyond what is expected, she said noting that some stayed at the dispatch center for days at a time “in order to help people during the snow storm” that took place in February.

“It was extremely awesome to see our team come together and just see what they could do during one of the worst snow storms we’ve had,” she said.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided a free lunch for everyone at the Sheriff’s Office to show its gratitude. Peters also is giving four donations this year to first responders.