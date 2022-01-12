KETK GIVES BACK: Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK News recognized the Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department for sacrificing their time and effort to serve their local community.

Chief Raymond Murillo said his department is “neighbors helping neighbors” and they respond to any incident that may occur.

He said that the Jackson Heights area is in desperate need of volunteers and “you can help your community in any way possible.”

“We’ve got to have each other’s backs. We spend a lot of time together, some even more than our family. This is our family and when we respond to calls we have to know that we have each other’s backs… It’s pretty amazing.” Chief Raymond Murillo, Jackson Heights VFD

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.