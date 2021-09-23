KETK GIVES BACK: Jacksonville Police Department

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Jacksonville Police Department for its continued service to their tomato-loving community. The department is also celebrating the opening of its brand new complex.

Chief Joe Williams said he is excited about the city’s first “National Night Out” downtown on October 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

He is challenging the community and his own team to make it bigger than expected.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.

This is sponsored content.