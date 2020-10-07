KETK GIVES BACK: K9 Mata finds missing child in Wood County

MINEOLA, (Texas) KETK News gave thanks to K9 Mata in Wood County for his service to the community. Recently, K9 Mata was able to track a missing child within an hour.

K9 Mata also captured a suspect two times on September 25, according to a Facebook post by Constable Kelly Smith.

Smith said that the man had allegedly brutally assaulted another person and he had fled into some woods. K-9 Mata was called for reinforcement. The furry officer found the runaway, but the man tried to escape.

Mata responded quickly, and the suspect was taken into custody.

“He’s done really well. Oddly enough, Mata is the first patrol certified canine in Wood County. He does catch bad guys, but his socialization skills are on point.” Constable Kelly Smith, Wood County Precinct 2

