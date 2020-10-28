KETK GIVES BACK: Kilgore Police Department now hiring

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) KETK News gave thanks to the Kilgore Police Department for their service to the community.

“The staff is our greatest resource. We are really proud of them.” Johnathan Gage, Assistant Chief of Police

The Kilgore Police Department serves a population of more than 15,000 people. The department consists of 37 sworn officers, two reserve officers, 14 full-time civilian employees, and up to 8 part-time staff members.

Todd Hunter, Kilgore Police Chief

“The men and women of the Kilgore Police Department are committed to providing the highest-quality service possible to make our community a better, safer place to live and work.” Todd Hunter, Kilgore Police Chief

The Kilgore Police Department is looking to hire new officers. Click here for more information on how to apply.