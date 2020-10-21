KETK GIVES BACK: Laneville VFD to host street dance, barbecue fundraiser

LANEVILLE, Texas (KETK) KETK News gave thanks to the Laneville Volunteer Fire Department in Rusk County for their service to the community.

“We have several ladies in our fire department. We have a great group of people right now. I think we have 16 or 17 volunteers.” James Dukes, Assistant Fire Chief

The Laneville Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their Annual Street Dance and Barbecue Festival this Saturday, October 24th. The family-friendly event will include activities for kids, baked items, and a crafts auction.

The event will be followed by a free concert by Cody Wayne and the Cody Wayne Band. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

As part of KETK Gives Back, one East Texas group of first responders will receive $5,000 donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

This is sponsored content.