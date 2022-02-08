LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, KETK News recognized the Lindale Police Department for the service they provide to their Smith County community.

Chief Daniel Somes says there are lots of reasons that people say to not become a police officer, but said his officers “feel called to serve” and that the community is grateful for them.

Captain Brent Chambers said that they are seeing an increase in traffic accidents due to lots of businesses moving into the area that have increased the amount of cars going through the town.

He encourages drivers to not look down at their cell phones while driving since many of the wrecks they work are rear-end crashes.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.