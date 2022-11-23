LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back stopped by the Longview Salvation Army on Wednesday to thank them for their service to the community, especially this Thanksgiving.

The Longview Salvation Army has a 58-bed shelter and family rooms. Every evening, they provide a meal for the men, women and children they serve. On Wednesday, they were providing Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tamara Robb with the Longview Salvation Army said this time of year is very busy for them.

“We have Angel Tree where we have angels that go out on all our trees and it provides Christmas for the children in the communities,” Robb said. “We also have our bell ringing season, so we need volunteers for that and it raises funds for our programs throughout the year.”

For more information or ways to get involved, you can visit their Facebook page and website.

“We hear it everyday, how we provide services for people so they have a place to stay out of the cold,” Robb said. “We provide job opportunities for them as well. We have a food pantry as well as a commodities closet, so we provide those services. We provide rental assistance and utility assistance, so people come to us for many different needs.”

Robb said there are many opportunities to get involved to help the community.

“If you have any canned goods you can donate, we always need those items,” Robb said. “If you want to volunteer time, we need help at our angel tree out at the mall to help give out angels and bring those gifts back in. We’ll need help sorting those gifts, and we’ll also need help with our food pantry as well.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.