KETK GIVES BACK: Lufkin Fire Department

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Lufkin Fire Department for their bravery and service to their Deep East Texas.

Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Watson spoke of how the department traveled to Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida just two weeks ago.

They helped several volunteer fire departments respond to the overwhelming number of 911 calls that occurred after the storm passed. The crew also assisted humanitarian efforts by helping distribute water and food.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.