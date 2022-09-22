LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – KETK News honored the Lufkin ISD Police Department on Thursday for their service to the school district.

Lufkin ISD Police Chief Jay Jost said they are 13 strong at the department and they serve 14 campuses along with nine other facilities.

“We’re charged and challenged just like all the other police departments, on providing safety and security for all the campuses,” Jost said. “We work very hard to keep it safe, keep it secure so there can be some education going on in our schools.”

Jost said working in law enforcement is a special job with many aspects.

“We work hard to build rapport with the students, faculty and staff, and to ensure that everybody is safe,” Jost said. “It takes patience, it takes kindness, and we work really hard to be good at that.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.