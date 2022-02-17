MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Marshall Fire Department for the service they provide to the Harrison County community.

Chief Reggie Cooper said that whether dealing with a winter storm or COVID-19 his team constantly steps up with the things they have to work with.

“It’s always an inherently dangerous job or a dangerous profession to go in,” said Cooper. “We’re looking for a type of individual. We already know that you have the education and that you probably have the skills, but the type of individual we look for is one with a service attitude.

Cooper wants to make sure he and his team educate the community to make sure they are aware of what is going on. He said that as they increase education, the fires will go down and as the fires go down they will increase the training.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.