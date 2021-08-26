KETK GIVES BACK: Marshall Police Department

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Marshall Police Department for their continued service to their Harrison County Community.

Chief Cliff Carruth said he is proud of all his officers for going a good job protecting their city. The department has been in existence since 1890.

The department will host National Night Out on October 5 in the downtown area. There will be booths out to help the community be safer.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to four different groups of East Texas first responders this year.

