KETK GIVES BACK: Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) On Wednesday, KETK News recognized the Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department for their dedication to keeping their residents safe.

Chief Deniese Case said she is greatful for the volunteers who came together to help respond to the tornado that struck Mount Enterprise back in March.

Chief Case also added that they are always looking to accept more volunteers and donations to help keep the people of Mount Enterprise safe.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the entire department a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to four different groups of East Texas first responders this year.

