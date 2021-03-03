KETK GIVES BACK: Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK recognized the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office for their service and protection of their residents in Deep East Texas.

Sheriff Jason Bridges commended his deputies for how they aided the community during the historic winter storm back in February.

He cited examples of how they gave rides to healthcare workers who couldn’t make it on their own along with helping stranded drivers.

We went out in those conditions getting stranded motorists off the highway, going to accident scenes, still going to calls. Going to pharmacies to get medicine for people who couldn’t get there, also getting people to dialysis. Sheriff Jason Bridges

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed the entire department a free lunch to show their gratitude.

They will be making four donations this year to local fire and police departments that KETK features.

