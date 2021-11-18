KETK GIVES BACK: Nacogdoches Fire Department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK recognized the Nacogdoches Fire Department and its service to the Nacogdoches community.

Right before KETK’s Perry Elyaderani’s interview, the Nacogdoches Fire Department went to a rescue and put out a car fire.

“Our entire department is great a department of dedicated individuals that are willing to serve at all times for the citizens of Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County,” Michael Self, the Division Chief of the Nacogdoches Fire Department said.

Every Friday at the Nacogdoches library and recreation center the Nacogdoches Fire Department holds a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. East Texans can sign up ahead of time or walk-ins for adults.

From 1:15 to 3 p.m. there is the pediatric dose of Pfizer available. Last week, Self said he and the firefighters went to every Nacogdoches school partnering with NISD and gave the Pfizer vaccine to the students.

“It’s about serving others and being able to see and know that you’ve done good and save a life every now and then, and just the service of serving every day,” Self said.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.