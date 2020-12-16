KETK GIVES BACK: Nacogdoches Police Department

Nacogdoches, Texas (KETK) – KETK on Wednesday recognized the Nacogdoches Police Department for their service to the local community and for the sacrifices they make.

Sergeant Brett Ayres said that the mission of the department is to provide the oldest town in Texas with “professional and courteous services to all of our citizens or visitors who come to Nacogdoches.”

As part of KETK Gives Back, one East Texas group of first responders will receive a donation. The department has now been entered to receive a $5,000 award.

This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.