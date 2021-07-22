KETK GIVES BACK: Noonday Volunteer Fire Department

NOONDAY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK recognized the Noonday Volunteer Fire Department for their service to the southwestern Smith County community.

Fire Chief Mel Harper is encouraging those in the area to come by to receive training and that it speaks to many small departments nationwide are facing.

He says the department does pay for training for those that are looking to join and look forward to meeting any new volunteers.

Most of the folks here started out volunteering and then through training, we’re able to get commissionerd by the state and become paid firefighters. Chief Mel Harper

Harper said that what helps them get through the day is when a member of the community thanks them for their service.

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to four different groups of East Texas first responders this year.