ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, KETK recognized the Ore City Police Department for the service they provide to their Upshur County community.

Police Chief Scott Sartain, who grew up in Ore City, said that it is a great community to live in applauding its members for the assistance they provide to their neighbors in times of need, citing the help that was provided after the tornado that swept through the area in March.

“We had hundreds of volunteers that came in to donate water and water and clothing and building materials to help people get back on their feet… It’s just a great community to live in because we have a bunch of loving, caring people here and I’m just proud to say I’m the police chief here in Ore City,” said Sartain.

Ore City might be a small town, but that doesn’t stop the police from serving their community. Sartain said that the department has four full-time police officers and four part-time reserve officers that serve the area.

Sartain elaborated on the response to the tornado that struck in March, saying that the department became a hub for free resources to help people get back on their feet, such as bottled water, diapers and dog food.

“The community responded very well,” he said. “We were able to help people that needed it at probably the worst moment of their life.”

Finally, Sartain said that in the face of severe weather, people should “stay close to the media” by watching for alerts on television, as well as on you phone through a mobile storm app.

“By all means, get those apps on your phone,” he said.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.