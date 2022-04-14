OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK recognized the Overton Police Department for the service they provide to their community.

“I’m tremendously grateful,” Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool said. “We currently have four officers, a captain and myself that work here in the city of Overton. We’re one short, so we are looking for somebody else to join the team. We’ve got a great group of people here.”

When they’re short-handed, Pool said everyone works together to make sure the town is protected and safe. Pool said that as a smaller agency, they depend on a good networking relationship with surrounding agencies for coverage and backup.

“I’m personally, and I know the other officers are as well, extremely grateful for agencies like Rusk County, Arp, Troup, Smith County and New London next to us,” Pool said. “Anytime we have an issue, they’re always here if they’re needed.”

In addition to protecting and serving, they hold regular community events.

They have a Fourth of July event coming up at the city park, coordinated by Officer Bagley. There will be lakes for fishing, a playground, golf course and a community building. In October they will have a National Night Out event as well.

“We as a police department love to have a good rapport with our citizens and we love to see them all come out to everything,” Pool said.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year