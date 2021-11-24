KETK GIVES BACK: Overton Volunteer Fire Department

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – On Thanksgiving Eve, KETK News recognized the Overton Volunteer Fire Department for their unwavering dedication.

T.J Lewis said that the department has roughly 20 men and women and that being in a volunteer department means sacrificing some holiday moments with your family around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

These men and women set aside time from their careers and families to make sure their communities stay safe!

Other men with TJ said they enjoy volunteering because they enjoy giving back to the community and “seeing people’s smiles.”

TJ said that the Overton area is “the best community around.”

Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat fed team members a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.