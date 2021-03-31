KETK GIVES BACK: Palestine Fire Department

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Palestine Fire Department on Wednesday for their service to their tight-knit community.

Chief Davis said that the men give up their time and energy away from their famliies to serve their town with pride.

He preached fire safety as the warmer months start up and summer being just around the corner.

Chief Davis also said that he is expecting to hire potentially two people later in the summer. When asked about the qualifications, he said: “The most important thing is integrity.”

He also listed the various tests, interviews, and physical exams a prospective firefighter would have to endure.