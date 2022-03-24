PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, KETK recognized the Palestine Police Department for the service they provide to their community.

“We’re just thankful for this group of men and women we work with here,” said Lieutenant Matt Kerr. “We’re thankful for the sacrifices that they make. Many times it is a thankless job… We’re just happy to support our community and we enjoy serving the citizens.”

Kerr briefly covered some of the city’s recent and upcoming events, which include their recent Dogwood Trails event, as well as their upcoming National Night Out, which Kerr said will take place in a few months.

“We just enjoy being part of the community,” Kerr said. “We enjoy getting out there and being relational and letting the people have the opportunity to interact with us, maybe when we don’t necessarily have a crime.”

Kerr also mentioned that the department has several positions that are open and that they are looking to fill them. They are currently seeking “qualified men and women” to fill four positions in their patrol division, as well as civilian positions in their dispatch and communications department.

The Lieutenant lastly warned of upticks in vehicle burglaries as warmer weather moves in.

“We ask that people lock their doors and they don’t leave valuables, especially don’t leave firearms inside of vehicles,” he said. “We see a good bit of that through our vehicle burglaries, especially when the weather is nice out.”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free lunch to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.