CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Sheriff Cutter Clinton about new changes in the office.

Sheriff Clinton talked about how exactly the sheriff’s office has changed since he was elected.

“With the change in regime and a change of administration, a lot of the times there are big changes internally. What we’ve done is done our best to implement a lot of structure and a lot of organization and really spelling out the job duties of each employee or each division,” Sheriff Clinton said. “We’ve got great people here and everybody has been retained since I’ve come into office. We’ve just made sure that things are outlined and put on paper and we’ve been transparent to the community about that.”

Sheriff Clinton was elected to the office in 2022.

