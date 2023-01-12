PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Pittsburg Fire Department and spoke with Fire Chief Laura Keon about the department and how you can join the team.

“Our department is a combination department which means we have paid and volunteer members of our department. We cover all of Camp County even though we are based in the city limits of Pittsburg, about 203 square miles. We run roughly 500 calls a year and we only run fires and rescues we are not a medical department.” Fire Chief Laura Keon

Keon shared a few of her favorite things about serving the community and working with her team.

“Working with the people of the community and obviously the camaraderie between the members of the department,” said Keon.

She explained that fire departments around the country are struggling to obtain volunteer help but shared how easy it can be to join the team in Pittsburg for anyone that is interested in helping the community.

“We are always in need of volunteers obviously, we serve the community 24/7 and we need the additional recourses so anybody that’s interested come on by,” Keon said. “Come down, put in your application, we will work with you on training and that sort of thing to get you prepared to serve your community”

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.