KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk County Sheriff’s Office

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK News honored the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for their continued dedication to all the citizens of their community.

Rusk County holds about 54,000 people and is headquartered in the town of Henderson. It stretches just south of Kilgore all the way down near Deep East Texas east of Center.

Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says that the community appreciates the proactive approach that they take to law enforcement.

When he took the oath of office a few weeks ago as the new sheriff, he ditched the spacious, sun-filled office for a smaller office with no windows in the sheriff’s annex.

Valdez said he took the smaller office so he could be down the hall from his criminal investigation division and closer to his sheriff’s car, so he could more quickly get to a crime scene.

